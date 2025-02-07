  • home icon
  • "Your password has to be GillyGoose123" - MMA fans in splits as Dustin Poirier's X account reportedly gets hacked

"Your password has to be GillyGoose123" - MMA fans in splits as Dustin Poirier's X account reportedly gets hacked

By Krittika Chakrabarti
Modified Feb 07, 2025 05:08 GMT
Dustin Poirier posted "I back!!" on X, prompting a wave of fan reactions [Image Courtesy: UFC.com; Screenshot courtesy: @DustinPoirier on X]
Fans react to Dustin Poirier reportedly getting X account hacked. [Image courtesy: UFC.com]

MMA fans were recently left amused when Dustin Poirier's X account was seemingly hacked. The unauthorized access led to unexpected posts, prompting a flurry of reactions from the online community.

This isn't the first time Poirier's account has drawn attention. In August last year, his X account was compromised, leading to a controversial post promoting a Solana cryptocurrency. The since-deleted tweet included inappropriate language and was quickly addressed by his wife, Jolie Poirier, who informed followers that her husband’s account had been hacked and asked fans not to click on any links posted.

This past week, numerous fan-edits of surging UFC light heavyweight Ibo Aslan were posted on Poirier's X account. These posts have since been deleted as ‘The Diamond’ regained access to his account, posting:

"I back!!"

Fans soon rushed to the above post's comments section to poke fun at Poirier's online security. Referencing the American's obsession with guillotine chokes, one fan commented:

"Your password has to be 'GillyGoose123' with the amount of times that you are hacked,"

Others wrote:

"Are you sure your not a Turkish man"
"Quick, tell me your username and password so I know it’s the real you!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier regaining X account. [Screenshots via @DustinPoirier on X]
Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier regaining X account. [Screenshots via @DustinPoirier on X]

Dustin Poirier reveals who landed the hardest punch he's ever taken

In a candid revelation, UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier identified Conor McGregor as the hardest puncher he's ever faced.

Poirier and McGregor first clashed at UFC 178 in September 2014, where the latter secured a first-round knockout victory. They met again in January 2021 at UFC 257, with 'The Diamond' avenging his earlier loss by defeating his Irish counterpart via second-round TKO. Their trilogy concluded at UFC 264 in July 2021, where Poirier won after 'The Notorious' suffered a leg injury.

Reflecting on their trilogy, Poirier stated:

"Conor McGregor, no doubt about it. As the biggest puncher I fought? Yeah, he's a special individual for sure." [H/T TheMacLife]

