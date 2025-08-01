  • home icon
  Youssef Assouik hyped to perform at legendary Lumpinee Stadium: "A lot of emotions for me"

Youssef Assouik hyped to perform at legendary Lumpinee Stadium: "A lot of emotions for me"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:30 GMT
Youssef Assouik (left) and Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]
Youssef Assouik (left) and Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Youssef Assouik is embracing the emotional significance of competing inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium once more when he faces Rungrawee 'Legatron' Sitsongpeenong in a lightweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 34.

The 30-year-old Danish-Moroccan striker views his return to the Mecca of Muay Thai as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for someone who has dedicated his entire career to mastering Thailand's national martial arts discipline.

"This moment is interesting for me because I have trained and fought Muay Thai all my life. So for me, fighting at Lumpinee makes a lot of emotions for me. I am really thankful I can be there, and not just see it, but be in the ring and fight. This is an amazing feeling," Youssef Assouik told ONE Championship ahead of his Aug. 1 scrap against the hometown bet.
The Danish-Moroccan slugger's appreciation for being able to experience the venue as an active participant rather than an observer shows the magnitude of this moment in his professional career.

Assouik's reverence for the legendary venue adds extra motivation as he seeks to make a statement in his sophomore ONE Championship appearance in search of a second straight win on the global stage.

Youssef Assouik promises more aggressive approach against Rungrawee

Youssef Assouik is determined to showcase a more explosive version of himself after adapting to ONE Championship's unique four-ounce glove format of the sport.

His promotional bow against Sinsamut Klinmee served as a learning experience that taught him valuable lessons about competing with smaller gloves. Now fully accustomed to the format, Assouik plans to abandon his cautious approach in favor of the aggressive style that made him a world champion on the regional circuit.

"This time I will change my style. I will be more aggressive. Last time, I moved a lot to check how much damage I can get from the small gloves and everything. But this time, my plan is to be a more aggressive Youssef," the striking specialist added in the same interview.
"This time I will feel more confident with small gloves, because now I know it. I am really excited to be back in the ring, especially at Lumpinee in Bangkok."
The complete ONE Fight Night 34 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, Aug. 1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
