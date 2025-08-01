Youssef Assouik says he’s more confident now in 4-ounce gloves: “I am really excited to be back”

Danish-Moroccan striking specialist Youssef Assouik believes he’s gotten the distinct ebb and flow of ONE Championship’s small-gloved Muay Thai down pat, so much so that he’s brimming with confidence ahead of his return to the world’s largest martial arts organization.The 30-year-old veteran is ready to prove that he belongs among the world’s best in ‘the art of eight limbs’ when he steps into the ring this weekend.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Assouik expressed his growing confidence and talked about his upcoming return. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe told the promotion:&quot;This time I will feel more confident with small gloves, because now I know it. I am really excited to be back in the ring, especially at Lumpinee in Bangkok.&quot;Youssef Assouik is set to lock horns with talented Thai star Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai contest.The two trade leather in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, 2025.The event takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.ONE Fight Night 34 poised to deliver explosive fireworks in stacked card offeringONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video features a tremendous showdown for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title between defending champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel and surging British contender ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis.Also on the card is a highly anticipated rematch between no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov of Russia and American BJJ icon ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon.There are also appearances from undefeated Canadian wrestling savant ‘Vanilla Thunder’ Ben Tynan, South Korean slugger ‘Mighty Warrior’ Kang Ji Won, as well as the return of atomweight sensation Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.