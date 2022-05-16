"You cannot be happy with your fighter losing a title" - Popular YouTuber Brian Davis weighs in on Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry controversy

Popular English YouTuber Brian Davis has shared his take on the recent controversy surrounding Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry.

Namajunas' coach and fiance Barry appeared on a recent episode of The MMA Hour. He stated that he was pleased with his fiancee's performance despite 'Thug' losing her title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

Many from the MMA community have found his statement quite problematic and have also blamed him for the fighter's loss.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Davis a.k.a. True Geordie expressed his thoughts on the matter. He felt that a "yes-man" like Barry doesn't seem healthy for a fighter like Namajunas:

"Oh bro! No... You are a yes-man. You are a f*****g yes-man. You cannot be happy with your fighter losing a title by barely throwing punches in a fight for f*****g 25 minutes. It is one of the worst performances a champion has ever had, and he is sitting there, bold-face lying, not only about his fighter but about his missus. It's not healthy for her. It's just not. This is how people lose. This is how yes-man makes you lose. "

Check out Brian Davis give his take on the Rose Namajunas-Pat Barry controversy below:

Rose Namajunas apologizes for her lackluster performance against Carla Esparza at UFC 274

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza is one of the most uninteresting fights in UFC history. The fighters' low intensity and output in the bout was heavily criticized.

'Cookie Monster' won the belt for the second time in her career with a split-decision victory over 'Thug'.

Following her defeat, Namajunas took to her official Instagram account to apologize to her fans for the poor performance that resulted in her losing the strawweight title:

"Sorry to everyone I f****d up definitely feel like a sh***y human heing but this will make me better hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who's been there for me"

You can check out the post below:

Namajunas now has a record of 11 wins and five losses after suffering her second defeat at the hands of 'Cookie Monster'.

Meanwhile, Esparza boasts an impressive six-fight winning streak. With her latest success, the new strawweight division champion has a professional record of 19 wins and six losses.

