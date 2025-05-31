Yuki Yoza dissects loaded bantamweight kickboxing bracket: "So many fighters I want to challenge and beat"

Japanese kickboxing superstar Yuki Yoza is now looking to fight against the top contenders in the bantamweight kickboxing division after his successful first outing in ONE Championship last May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Yoza brought his entertaining style against Elbrus Osmanov and put up a clinical performance that eventually earned him the unanimous decision victory in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

During his post-fight vlog on his official YouTube channel, the former K1 champion declared his readiness to compete against the upper echelon of contenders in the weight class, as he said:

"I guess it's better to be challenging. There are so many fighters I want to challenge and beat. Well, I'm really relieved and happy that I was able to make my debut with my dream ONE Championship and win safely."

Watch Yuki Yoza's video here:

The 27-year-old striking star has a lot of potential mouth-watering matchups with ranked contenders such as Superlek Kiatmoo9, Hiroki Akimoto, Petchtanong Petchfergus, Ilias Ennahachi, and Wei Rui.

But regardless of who Yoza faces next, his exciting approach will make the fight a must-watch.

Yuki Yoza names Superlek as his next dream opponent following the successful ONE Championship debut

In his post-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Team Vasileus standout has expressed his desire to fight against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, who currently ranks as the No. 5 contender in the bantamweight division.

According to Yoza, he wants to go through every ranked challenger to earn his way into a shot at Jonathan Haggerty's undisputed crown, as he declared:

"Since they're rankers, I think I'll probably work my way through them in order, but I really want to fight Superlek."

Fans can rewatch all the action on the ONE Friday Fights 109 card via ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.

