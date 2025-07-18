Yuki Yoza draws confidence from debut win against tough Russian: "I think Petchtanong is an easier fight"

Yuki Yoza is drawing confidence from his impressive promotional debut as he prepares to face Thai legend Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.

Ad

The 27-year-old former K-1 champion believes his victory over Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 has prepared him well for the challenge that awaits inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

"I think Osmanov was a more difficult opponent. He was attacking inside and outside the pocket a lot, and he had really strong offensive power," Yuki Yoza shared on his official YouTube channel.

Ad

Trending

"I was able to overcome a difficult Osmanov, and I think Petchtanong is an easier fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Team Vasileus warrior's assessment comes after successfully ending Osmanov's undefeated streak in his promotional bow a couple of months back.

Yuki Yoza delivered a striking clinic, showcasing the aggressive style that made him a feared competitor during his K-1 reign, across three solid rounds of action.

His confidence in his ability to handle Petchtanong's style suggests he believes the Thai veteran's approach will be more predictable than the Russian's diverse attacking arsenal.

Ad

With his successful debut on the global stage serving as a foundation for his promotional career, the Japanese kickboxer appears ready to build on that momentum against the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Ad

Yuki Yoza sees "four to five" different paths to victory over Petchtanong

Yuki Yoza believes there are multiple ways he can get his hand raised against the Superbon Training Camp representative come fight night.

"We have four to five techniques to beat Petchtanong. If it works, we can defeat him with one of them," the former K-1 champion said in the same video.

Ad

Could he stun the Thai striker in his own backyard, or will the latter put on a vintage display to stop one of the fastest rising stars from Japan in Bangkok?

Catch them throw down at ONE Friday Fights 116, available live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.