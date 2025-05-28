Yuki Yoza plans to chalk off his division’s top fighters “one by one” on his road to the bantamweight kickboxing throne

Yuki Yoza wants to knock off every possible contender before he ascends to the top of the bantamweight kickboxing division.

The Japanese sensation is coming off a stellar unanimous decision win over Elbrus Osmanov in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past week at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The victory firmly put Yoza on everyone's radar, and the former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion would want nothing more than to strike off every fighter at the top of the bantamweight kickboxing class.

In his post-fight interview, Yoza said his ultimate goal is to capture the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Before he challenges for the gold, though, Yoza wants to climb the division's treacherous ladder.

Yuki Yoza said:

"From now on, I want to defeat the well-known fighters one by one. I will definitely take the ONE belt, so please keep watching."

The bantamweight kickboxing class is one of the most stacked divisions in the promotion, with multiple fighters already holding ONE Championship gold in their careers.

Jonathan Haggerty is the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, and he's coming off a successful world title defense over Chinese superstar Wei Rui in February.

Hiroki Akimoto and Petchtanong Petchfergus previously held the throne, while Ilias Ennahachi was once the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, also held the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, but he's yet to compete under kickboxing rules in the division.

Yuki Yoza eyes super fight against Thai megastar Superlek

Yuki Yoza is determined to rise through the bantamweight kickboxing ranks, and one opponent he wants to chalk off his list is Superlek.

In the same post-fight interviews, Yoza said he wants to test his kicking arsenal against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Yoza is a proponent of Kyokushin Karate, considered one of the most brutal forms of the martial art. Meanwhile, Superlek carved his legendary career through the power of his kicks, and is even called 'The Kicking Machine' for his Muay Femur style.

Yoza shared his thoughts on the potential match-up and said:

"It would be a fight between two fighters who have kicks that can break leg bones. I think we could have a leg-breaking battle."

