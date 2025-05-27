Japanese star Yuki Yoza expects a “leg-breaking battle” in potential super fight against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek

Following a sensational promotional debut, Yuki Yoza now looks at a possible super fight that could set the kickboxing world abuzz.

The Japanese superstar is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Elbrus Osmanov in their bantamweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Friday Fights 109 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Yoza knew he had the promotion on notice and quickly took a shot at Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In his post-fight interviews, Yoza said he wants to take on the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion to see which of them has the more powerful kicking arsenal.Yuki Yoza said:

"It would be a fight between two fighters who have kicks that can break leg bones. I think we could have a leg-breaking battle."

Superlek is rightfully called 'The Kicking Machine' for his unrelenting barrage of kicks during fights.

That heavy artillery pushed the Thai superstar to an incredible 139-30-4 professional record and 15-2 in ONE Championship.

Superlek also held the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from September 2024 to March 2025.

However, he was stripped of the gold after missing weight before his supposed title unification match against interim world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 170.

Yoza, meanwhile, is a lifelong student of Kyokushin Karate, considered one of the most difficult forms of the Japanese martial art.

That karate pedigree was on full display when Yoza battered Osmanov throughout their three-round tussle in Bangkok.

Yoza, who didn't even wrap his hands for the fight, overwhelmed Osmanov with surgical precision to capture the unanimous decision win.

Yuki Yoza details why he refused to wear handwraps in his fight against Elbrus Osmanov

Yuki Yoza's dominant display wasn't the only thing fans talked about at ONE Friday Fights 109.

After he was announced as the victor in his bantamweight kickboxing match against Elbrus Osmanov, Yoza removed his gloves and revealed that he didn't wear any handwraps for the fight.

In his post-fight interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Yoza explained why he didn't wear such an important piece of equipment.

The former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion said:

"So, I’m crazy. I love fighting, and right now, I’m quite crazy. And I don’t need that hand wrap."

