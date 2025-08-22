  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Yuki Yoza promises faster finish than when he last fought in Japan: "I don't think I need all three rounds"

Yuki Yoza promises faster finish than when he last fought in Japan: "I don't think I need all three rounds"

By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 22, 2025 16:21 GMT
Yuki Yoza (Image by ONE Championship)
Yuki Yoza (Image by ONE Championship)

Japanese kickboxing veteran Yuki Yoza vows to deliver a more explosive performance that will result in a quicker finish when he faces reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 when compared to his previous outing at home in Tokyo.

Ad

Yoza previously scored a knockout victory over Thai opponent Petchdam the last time he competed in Japan, going the distance to secure an impressive finish in his home country.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now preparing for his biggest test yet against Thai icon Superlek, Yoza believes his evolution as a fighter will result in a more dominant and decisive victory.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked if he expects a knockout of Superlek in Tokyo, Yoza told the South China Morning Post:

"When I fought last time in Japan against a Thai fighter, compared to that one, this is going to be super different. This is going to be much better. I don't think I need all three rounds because last time I used all three rounds but [this time] I think I won't use all three. I will be more aggressive and finish earlier. People will recognize me, 'Oh, you can do it even against Superlek.' People will be surprised."
Ad

Yoza and Superlek are set to do battle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in North America can check out watch.onefc.com for more information on how to catch the event live.

Yuki Yoza believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 to be a worthy kickboxing foe

Although known for his Muay Thai prowess, ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is regarded by Yuki Yoza to be a capable and dangerous kickboxer.

Ad

He told SCMP MMA:

“Superlek is a very strong kickboxer already, without using Muay Thai techniques. His kicks and punches are good enough for kickboxing, and Superlek also has great eyes and good distance.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Yuki Yoza.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications