Yuki Yoza promises faster finish than when he last fought in Japan: "I don't think I need all three rounds"

Japanese kickboxing veteran Yuki Yoza vows to deliver a more explosive performance that will result in a quicker finish when he faces reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 when compared to his previous outing at home in Tokyo.

Yoza previously scored a knockout victory over Thai opponent Petchdam the last time he competed in Japan, going the distance to secure an impressive finish in his home country.

Now preparing for his biggest test yet against Thai icon Superlek, Yoza believes his evolution as a fighter will result in a more dominant and decisive victory.

When asked if he expects a knockout of Superlek in Tokyo, Yoza told the South China Morning Post:

"When I fought last time in Japan against a Thai fighter, compared to that one, this is going to be super different. This is going to be much better. I don't think I need all three rounds because last time I used all three rounds but [this time] I think I won't use all three. I will be more aggressive and finish earlier. People will recognize me, 'Oh, you can do it even against Superlek.' People will be surprised."

Yoza and Superlek are set to do battle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in North America can check out watch.onefc.com for more information on how to catch the event live.

Yuki Yoza believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 to be a worthy kickboxing foe

Although known for his Muay Thai prowess, ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is regarded by Yuki Yoza to be a capable and dangerous kickboxer.

He told SCMP MMA:

“Superlek is a very strong kickboxer already, without using Muay Thai techniques. His kicks and punches are good enough for kickboxing, and Superlek also has great eyes and good distance.”

