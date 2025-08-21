Yuki Yoza unfazed by potential Nabil Anane challenge: "It's not going to be an issue for me if it's kickboxing"

Japanese kickboxing icon and ONE Championship athlete Yuki Yoza is showing supreme confidence in his ability to handle any challenge in his sport, including a potential showdown with Thai-Algerian menace Nabil Anane, who has proven to be an absolute force.

Yoza has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in ONE Championship's striking ranks, with his technical precision and explosive fighting style catching the attention of fans and fighters alike.

Meanwhile, Anane has been making waves in Muay Thai. Anane is now the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion after taking home stellar victories over Nico Carrillo and Supelek Kiatmoo9.

Anane has expressed interest in transitioning to kickboxing, potentially setting up compelling matchups with top contenders like Yoza in the bantamweight division.

When asked about Nabil Anane's potential move to kickboxing and whether he could stop the rising star, Yoza told the South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, I think that it's not going to be an issue for me if it's kickboxing, no worries. Even against Nabil."

That being said, Yoza needs to keep his eye on the ball as he is scheduled to take on a Thai megastar in his next fight with ONE Championship.

Yuki Yoza draws Superlek Kiatmoo9 in major showdown at historic ONE 173 card in Tokyo

Yuki Yoza is set to face pound-for-pound great and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing contest.

The pair go to war at the historic ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card in Japan later this year, and Yoza believes he will get the job done handily against the Kiatmoo9 representative.

The Japanese striker's unwavering confidence stems from his belief in his pure kickboxing skills.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can check out watch.onefc.com for more information on how to catch the event live.

