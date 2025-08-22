Yuki Yoza seeks recognition after beating Petchtanong, Superlek: "I hope everyone values me more"

Yuki Yoza has done his bit to impress on the global stage of ONE Championship, and he is ready to keep that momentum going when he makes the long walk to the Circle for the third time.

Ad

Emanating live from the iconic Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, ONE 173 features the former K-1 champion against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Their scheduled three-round bantamweight kickboxing showdown should be a high-octane affair. Yoza, for his part, can't wait to gain more recognition despite already bagging two memorable triumphs in the organization.

"[It's] not only about Petchtanong, but I also defeated Elbrus Osmanov, who is undefeated in ONE, and only 45 days after, I beat Petchtanong," the Team Vasileus martial artist told the South China Morning Post.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So, I hope everyone, not only ONE Championship, but I hope everyone values me more [after this fight]. Beating Superlek will make everyone recognize my strength and momentum. Yeah, I hope people will realize that as well."

Yoza's determination to prove his worth against 'The Kicking Machine' shows that he isn't afraid to trade leather with the very best there is in ONE Championship.

A big win over the man widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound strikers today will go a long way in his bid to claim world title glory in the promotion.

Ad

Watch Yuki Yoza's full interview with SCMP here:

Ad

Yuki Yoza honored to represent Japan at ONE 173

Besides the magnitude of this showdown, where a win could book him a ticket to Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight kickboxing crown, Yuki Yoza is extremely proud to fly the Japanese flag high at ONE 173 in Tokyo.

In the same interview, the 27-year-old continued:

"I'm very grateful and honored to represent Japan's kickboxing, to be able to be someone who represents Japan in kickboxing. I feel the expectations from everyone as well. So I need to show what I've got. I think I'm the only one who can showcase it. I just can't wait for the November fight."

Fight fans eager to catch the action live and in person at ONE 173 can follow this link to purchase their tickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.