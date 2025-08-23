Yuki Yoza wants all of his teammates to dominate ONE 173: "I want everyone from the Vasileus team to win"

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza of Japan is hoping for a clean sweep by Team Vasileus when they take center stage at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16.

The 27-year-old striker will bask in the infectious energy of his hometown fans against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, and he hopes it will also do wonders for his teammates.

In the main event, interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri will figure in a world title unification bout against reigning champion Superbon.

Takeru Segawa will also return against Denis Puric in a three-round flyweight kickboxing match.

In a pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Yuki Yoza confidently proclaimed victory for the Japanese striking trio:

"On 16th November, I want everyone from the Vasileus team to win. That's a must. So I hope everyone will KO and make the day the best. But instead of worrying about my seniors in the team, I need to focus on myself. I don't have to worry about my seniors like [Masaaki] Noiri and Takeru [Segawa] because they will make it through, so it should be okay."

Yuki Yoza's confidence in his teammates stems from their proven track records and championship pedigree.

While he wants the entire team to succeed, the Japanese striker understands he must handle his own business against ‘The Kicking Machine’ to energize his seniors before their matches.

Watch the full interview:

Yuki Yoza feels he has earned respect among ONE fighters

Yuki Yoza noticed a shift in how fellow fighters perceived him after his impressive performances in the home of martial arts.

Since joining the promotion earlier this year, Yoza has dominated both Elbrus Osmanov and former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus.

According to the Japanese striker, his stellar back-to-back victories caught the attention of athletes in the stacked 135-pound kickboxing division.

"I feel that I have gained respect from other fighters. When I went to the venue in the last fight, other fighters respected and recognized me. I was feeling it," Yoza shared with South China Morning Post.

