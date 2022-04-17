"Let's decide who is Asia's No.1" - Yushin Okami responds to Aung La N Sang's callout

Yushin Okami is ready to dance with former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang.

Aung La called Okami out on Twitter, asking him to "dance" with him on June 3. 'The Burmese Python' wrote:

“@_Yushin_Okami_ shall we dance? June 3rd? @ONEChampionship @ONECHAMPJP #AbemaTV,” wrote Aung La.

Aung La, who once held the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world titles, and Okami previously expressed a desire to fight each other in late 2021. However, the match did not materialize.

Both men still look interested in pushing for the match. A day after Aung La's latest challenge, Okami responded on Twitter, saying he's ready to fight. The Japanese veteran wrote:

“Let’s fight! Let’s decide who is Asia’s no.1 in the middleweight division!” posted Yushin Okami

ONE Championship’s next card after ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 is on May 20. A fight in a month’s time for the two aging stars wouldn’t be ideal since Okami is already 40 years old, while Aung La is four years younger at 36.

Both fighters aren’t exactly spritely men, but a match on June 3, on which ONE Championship has a scheduled card, could be ideal for the two veterans.

Okami is looking to build a winning streak after winning his first match in ONE Championship against Agilan Thani in October 2019 in Tokyo.

Aung La, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from his trilogy loss against Vitaly Bigdash next time out. ‘The Burmese Python’s third fight against Bigdash was five years in the making, with the two fighters previously meeting each other twice in 2017.

Yushin Okami and Aung La N Sang - Two of the most recognizable names of their generation

Okami and Aung La are undoubtedly two of the most influential fighters of their generation. Japan already hosts a ton of MMA legends including Kazushi Sakuraba, Shinya Aoki, Yoshihiro Akiyama, and Yushin Okami.

‘Thunder’ fought across several promotions throughout his career and rose to title contention in the UFC. Aung La, meanwhile, is one of the most dominant champions in ONE Championship history.

Arguably Myanmar’s greatest fighter of all time, Aung La became the ONE middleweight world champion in June 2017 when he beat Bigdash. Aung La then became a double champion when he took the ONE light heavyweight world title from Alexandre Machado in February 2018.

Edited by Harvey Leonard