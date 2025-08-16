  • home icon
Yuya Wakamatsu reveals Ayaka Miura has been teaching him some new moves: “She taught me a neck throw”

By Ted Razon
Modified Aug 16, 2025 02:58 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu (L) and Ayaka Miura (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Yuya Wakamatsu (left) and Ayaka Miura (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Even ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu is in awe of his teammate Ayaka Miura’s elite grappling skills.

The pair of Tribe Tokyo MMA teammates have been training together for their upcoming world title bouts at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

‘Little Piranha’ will defend his 135-pound MMA belt against ONE strawweight MMA kingpin Joshua Pacio, while ‘Zombie’ will challenge Denice Zamboanga for the ONE atomweight MMA world title.

Wakamatsu has been soaking up knowledge from Miura and revealed she even showed him a new technique he can use against ‘The Passion’.

The Japanese KO artist told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:

"Just yesterday, she taught me a neck throw, kind of like an 'Ayaka Lock'. She's a senior I learn from every day.”
Yuya Wakamatsu is already one of the most feared finishers in the promotion.

The 30-year-old is coming off a career-defining first-round knockout over Adriano Moraes to capture that coveted 26 pounds of gold. Needless to say, he is going to be even more frightening if he ends up learning Miura’s signature submission hold.

Ayaka Miura says she and Yuya Wakamatsu will walk out as champions at ONE 173

Ayaka Miura has no doubt in her mind that it's her time to shine at ONE 173.

'Zombie' will look to dethrone atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga and join her teammate Yuya Wakamatsu among the ranks of ONE's distinguished world champions.

She told ONE:

"Before my last fight against [Juliana] Otalora, Yuya told me, 'Let's do this together.' He's one of the top-level fighters at TRIBE, and a huge emotional support for me. He told me, 'Win this fight, and let's go for the title together in November.' Having him around has really boosted my motivation. I'm determined that both of us will leave with belts in November."
