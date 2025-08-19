  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Yuya Wakamatsu on shock first world title defense: “I never imagined it would be Joshua Pacio”

Yuya Wakamatsu on shock first world title defense: “I never imagined it would be Joshua Pacio”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:10 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu - Photo by ONE Championship
Yuya Wakamatsu - Photo by ONE Championship

The reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu, of Japan, will make the first defense of his coveted gold later this year. But even the 30-year-old veteran was surprised by who the opponent turned out to be.

Ad

Wakamatsu will face ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines at the upcoming ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wakamatsu says he was flabbergasted by the announcement that he and Pacio would square off at home in Tokyo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘Little Piranha’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"When I first heard the match was confirmed, I honestly thought I'd be facing a different opponent. I never imagined it would be Joshua Pacio, the Strawweight Champion."

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.

Ad

Yuya Wakamatsu dedicates first world title defense to Japanese fans

The flyweight MMA king Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu can’t wait to step inside the Circle to face ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in November.

And he wants to thank his hometown fans for all the support, heading into the biggest fight of his career.

He told ONE Championship:

Ad
“To all the fans in Japan—thank you always for your support. With three and a half months to go, I’ll keep pushing myself every day. On fight day, I want to be the strongest version of myself yet. Please look forward to it!"

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuya Wakamatsu’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications