Yuya Wakamatsu thrilled to face Joshua Pacio in Tokyo superfight: “I’m truly honored and excited”

Drawing Joshua Pacio for his first world title defense was a pleasant surprise for ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Yuya Wakamatsu.‘Little Piranha’ will seek to defend his throne from the ONE strawweight MMA kingpin in a champion vs. champion showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.While excited to face a challenger of Pacio’s caliber, Wakamatsu admitted the news caught him completely off guard.&quot;I was really surprised, but at the same time, I'm truly honored and excited to share the [Circle] with him,&quot; the Japanese fighter told ONE Championship.Pacio, who recently unified the 125-pound MMA belts, brings a wealth of credentials in his first foray at flyweight.The Filipino superstar is riding off the momentum of his massive trilogy victory over rival Jarred Brooks at ONE 171 in February. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Yuya Wakamatsu is on a hot streak of his own, winning four straight bouts, including his title-winning knockout over Adriano Moraes in March.The Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate has never backed away from any opponent, and he’s glad to be tested right away by an elite competitor like Pacio.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news on the blockbuster ONE 173.Yuya Wakamatsu says he cannot afford to underestimate Joshua PacioYuya Wakamatsu will be entering as the favorite in this champ vs. champ showdown. Aside from having the hometown advantage, the Japanese KO merchant has spent his entire career at 135 pounds.Still, 'Little Piranha' won't let his guard down, knowing how dangerous Joshua Pacio can be. He told ONE:&quot;Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he’s coming up from a lower weight class, he’s not to be underestimated. I think he’s a champion who represents ONE.&quot;