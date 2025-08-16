  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Yuya Wakamatsu thrilled to face Joshua Pacio in Tokyo superfight: “I’m truly honored and excited”

Yuya Wakamatsu thrilled to face Joshua Pacio in Tokyo superfight: “I’m truly honored and excited”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 16, 2025 03:40 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu (L) and Joshua Pacio (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Yuya Wakamatsu (left) and Joshua Pacio (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Drawing Joshua Pacio for his first world title defense was a pleasant surprise for ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Yuya Wakamatsu.

Ad

‘Little Piranha’ will seek to defend his throne from the ONE strawweight MMA kingpin in a champion vs. champion showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

While excited to face a challenger of Pacio’s caliber, Wakamatsu admitted the news caught him completely off guard.

"I was really surprised, but at the same time, I'm truly honored and excited to share the [Circle] with him," the Japanese fighter told ONE Championship.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Pacio, who recently unified the 125-pound MMA belts, brings a wealth of credentials in his first foray at flyweight.

The Filipino superstar is riding off the momentum of his massive trilogy victory over rival Jarred Brooks at ONE 171 in February.

Ad

On the other hand, Yuya Wakamatsu is on a hot streak of his own, winning four straight bouts, including his title-winning knockout over Adriano Moraes in March.

The Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate has never backed away from any opponent, and he’s glad to be tested right away by an elite competitor like Pacio.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news on the blockbuster ONE 173.

Yuya Wakamatsu says he cannot afford to underestimate Joshua Pacio

Yuya Wakamatsu will be entering as the favorite in this champ vs. champ showdown. Aside from having the hometown advantage, the Japanese KO merchant has spent his entire career at 135 pounds.

Ad

Still, 'Little Piranha' won't let his guard down, knowing how dangerous Joshua Pacio can be. He told ONE:

"Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he’s coming up from a lower weight class, he’s not to be underestimated. I think he’s a champion who represents ONE."
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications