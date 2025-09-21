Yuya Wakamatsu vows to take home another big win for Tribe Tokyo against Joshua Pacio: “I always think that way”

It's just another day in the office for ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu, as he gears up for his first ONE flyweight MMA world title defense against Joshua Pacio.The Japanese star will look to deny ‘The Passion’s' bid for two-division MMA supremacy in one of six confirmed world title bouts at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Apart from defending his throne, Wakamatsu also carries the responsibility of representing Tribe Tokyo MMA in arguably the biggest martial arts event of 2025.The 30-year-old was initially going to share that burden with his teammate Ayaka ‘Zombie’ Miura, who was penciled to challenge atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga.But ‘The Menace’ had to pull out of the card due to medical concerns, leaving Wakamatsu as the sole representative of his gym in the blockbuster event.Despite the cruel twist of fate, Wakamatsu insists his focus remains the same. Knowing how dangerous the strawweight MMA kingpin can be, the notorious KO artist can't afford any distractions.Wakamatsu said in his pre-event interview with ONE:&quot;Not that strongly, but I always think that way. It's not something special just for this event. I always carry that mindset.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about Wakamatsu’s world title defense.Yuya Wakamatsu says the show must go onYuya Wakamatsu was looking forward to competing alongside his longtime training partner, Ayaka Miura, at ONE 173. The thought of possibly bringing two golden belts back to Tribe Tokyo MMA was something that motivated him.While saddened by Ayaka Miura's tough break, Wakamatsu knows he must remain focused on the task at hand.'Little Piranha' told ONE:&quot;Of course, I wanted to fight alongside her, but it's about the opponent too, and that's something I can't control. It's sad, but in the end, all I can do is focus on my own fight.”