Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez in works for UFC event in August

Zabit Magomedsharipov returns to the octagon against Yair Rodriguez

The winner of the featherweight contest will fight for the title next

Zabit Magomedsharipov

The UFC is planning a high-profile featherweight clash between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez for its event in the month of August. The news comes after Zabit Magomedsharipov shared a post on Instagram hinting at a possible return. "It’s time to complete what started 2 years ago. [The date is] August 29"

Zabit Magomedsharipov was hinting at the matchup between him and Yair Rodriguez that should have happened in 2018 itself. The fight didn't happen because Yair Rodriguez pulled out citing an injury. Even back then the fight had a lot of hype around it given Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair both were prospects to look out for.

Advertisement

So when Russian journalists broke the news not many were stunned that the fight might happen. Translation of what he wrote in Russian is, "Fight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez should be held on August 29! The winner will become a contender for the UFC champion title! What are your forecasts? Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez set to 29 Aug! Winner will fight for UFC title"

Now the stakes are even higher. Zabit Magomedsharipov started his journey in the UFC with a record of 12-1 and today has amassed a six-fight winning streak improving his record to18-1. This streak includes wins over Jeremy Stephen and Calvin Kattar. Zabit Magomedsharipov now stands as a legit contender in the featherweight division.

The same goes for Yair Rodriguez. Back in 2018 when he was scheduled to face Zabit Magomedsharipov. Back then he was 5-1 in the UFC and was coming off a loss so not much was expected out of him. But now Rodriguez has established himself as a known face, credits to his massive win over Chan Sung Jung. Today a fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov will have higher stakes for him.

High stake match up for both Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez

The two are decorated prospects. Zabit Magomedsharipov has been on a roll since entering the UFC and is someone whom the fans have grown a liking for. He has always backed his hype up. Yair Rodriguez too has beautifully bounced back from his disappointing loss to Frankie Edgar and has secured his name as a contender.

Per the released report the winner might get a shot at the UFC belt. Zabit Magomedsharipov has expressed it multiple times in the past that he wants to be a champion. In past he has also held the ACB featherweight title, so he has experience in five-round fights. The fight will be fun to watch.