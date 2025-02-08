  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo: Live round-by-round updates

Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 08, 2025 08:21 GMT
box
Zach Parker (left) vs. Mickael Diallo (right) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: @queensberrypromotions via Instagram]

The Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo round-by-round updates have arrived. The two men compete at light heavyweight over 10 rounds, with Diallo stepping in on short-notice after Willy Hutchinson withdrew from the bout, citing a shoulder injury. This leaves Diallo in an unfortunate position.

While he is 21-1-2, he will be at a tremendous disadvantage, having had little time to prepare for Parker. His greatest hope is to make use of his patented punching power, which has earned him 18 stoppages, and score the winning blow. However, against a boxer of Parker's caliber, it is easier said than done.

Parker is 25-1 and blessed with crushing power of his own, having also stopped 18 of his foes. Moreover, the stakes are higher for him. He is the one facing a short-notice opponent, so the expectation is for him to defeat an underprepared fighter who has nothing to lose.

also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately, there are no available betting odds for the fight, likely due to it's short-notice nature, as major platforms like DraftKings Sportsbook do not list it. The card will be streamed on DAZN at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

U.K. fans can tune in at 6:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time). However, the actual Parker vs. Diallo bout is expected to start at around 3:00 PM E.T. / 12:00 PM P.T. / 8:00 PM G.M.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the light heavyweight fight.

youtube-cover

Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी