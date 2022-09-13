“He sees it as a fun fight” - Zebaztian Kadestam believes Roberto Soldic is excited for their potential pairing

ONE Championship welterweight Zebaztian Kadestam scored an impressive knockout over Iuri Lapicus at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26. It only took ‘The Bandit’ 57 seconds to put away his Moldovan competitor. It was Kadestam’s sixth victory in the circle, all of which have come by way of knockout.

The Swedish fighter is now looking to test his skills against the promotion’s newest signee, Roberto Soldic. The Croatian monster signed with ONE Championship in August after winning titles in various promotions all over Europe.

After much hype, Soldic made his first appearance under the ONE banner at its Amazon Prime Video debut. Zebaztian Kadestam saw that as an opportunity to call out the man everyone had been talking about.

“I also heard they have just signed a monster,” said Kadestam during his post-fight interview at ONE on Prime Video 1. “I love fighting monsters. Roberto Soldic, let’s go!”

It didn’t take long for Soldic to respond to the call out by accepting Kadestam’s challenge. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, ‘The Bandit’ was asked if he was surprised by Soldic accepting the challenge.

“I guess he sees it as I see it. I’m coming off two good wins and he sees the matchup potential. I’m sure he sees it as a fun fight as well as a martial artist. For the fans, it’s gonna be a great fight.”

Catch the full interview below:

Zebaztian Kadestam says he has spoken to ONE Championship about fighting Roberto Soldic

With back-to-back first-round knockouts and a 100% finish rate in his ONE Championship career, Zebaztian Kadestam could be a good first test for Roberto Soldic. The Croatian is slated to make his promotional debut before the end of the year.

During his interview with SCMP, ‘The Bandit’ confirmed that he had spoken to the promotion regarding his Soldic callout. While no paperwork has been signed, Kadestam feels that the chances of making it a reality are good.

“We talked a bit yeah and they were happy that I called him out. But until I sign the papers I’m never sure of a fight. I’m positive about it, I think it’s gonna be a done deal. We’ll see.”

Roberto Soldic enters ONE championship with a 20-3 overall record, with 17 of the 20 victories coming by way of knockout. He is currently riding a seven-fight win streak, making him one of the hottest free agent signings in recent years.

