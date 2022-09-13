“He’s a good fighter” - Zebaztian Kadestam believes Roberto Soldic is the real deal

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former KSW two-division world champion Roberto Soldic revealed why he had chosen to sign with ONE Championship. From there, speculation immediately began as to who ‘Robocop’ would meet in his promotional debut.

While no official announcement has been made, one man took the opportunity to throw his name in the hat of possible opponents. After scoring an impressive first-round knockout of Iuri Lapicus at ONE on Prime Video 1, Zebaztian Kadestam called out the Croatian monster.

“I also heard they have just signed a monster. I love fighting monsters. Roberto Soldic, let’s go!”

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Kadestam discussed his callout of ONE Championship’s newest signee.

“Man, I know he’s winning a lot of fights and he’s doing a good job, so I’m not one to say that he’s a hype train. No, he’s a good fighter. But I believe that I can beat him, and that’s like an extra bonus that he has a lot of hype.”

When asked about any potential weaknesses he sees in Roberto Soldic’s game, Kadestam said:

“Not really, but I’ve seen his style and I believe my style can match up good to his style.”

Roberto Soldic discusses why he chose ONE Championship over other offers

When his contract expired with KSW, Roberto Soldic became one of the hottest free agents to hit the MMA market in years. Every major promotion was courting ‘Robocop’, but in the end, ONE Championship made the most sense for the budding Croatian superstar.

Discussing his decision to sign with ONE Championship over other notable promotions, Soldic said the opportunity to compete in multiple sports was too good to pass up. In the same interview, he said:

“When I finished the KSW contract, I had so many [offers], including UFC, ONE Championship, and I choose ONE Championship for sure because it’s the biggest martial arts [organization] in the world. They give me opportunity to take all the belts -- kickboxing world champion, Muay Thai world champion, MMA world champion, also boxing world champion. I want to create something for my people, my own legacy, so I chose ONE Championship for sure.”

Soldic enters the promotion with big ambitions and a lot of hype. Will Soldic live up to the hype or will he fold under pressure? Hopefully, we don’t have to wait long to find out.

