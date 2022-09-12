“I think he should go through me” - Zebaztian Kadestam reveals why he called out Roberto Soldic

In August, former KSW two-division champion Roberto Soldic announced that he had signed with ONE Championship while speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Soldic was one of the hottest MMA free agents in years and is undoubtedly a huge signing for the organization. At ONE on Prime Video 1, the red carpet was rolled out for the Croatian national, who made his first appearance for the promotion.

That same night, former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam scored an impressive knockout over Luri Lapicus just 57-seconds into the contest. Making the most of his opportunity, Kadestam called out Roberto Soldic. During his post-fight interview, Kadestam said:

“I heard ONE is going back to Tokyo. I never been. I wanna be in it. I also heard they have just signed a monster. I love fighting monsters. Roberto Soldic, let’s go!”

Zebaztian Kadestam spoke with South China Morning Post to follow up on his callout of Soldic at ONE on Prime Video 1. Asked why he chose Soldic, Kadestam said:

“Man, it’s the hype, and he’s a striker. But I kinda felt that they’re doing this big hype and it’s not gonna come for free.”

Adding to his comments, Kadestam said:

“I’ve been working in ONE for a long time, and I think it’s a good fight. If he wants to prove something here, I think he should go through me.”

Roberto Soldic responds to Zebaztian Kadestam’s callout at ONE on Prime Video 1

After being called out by former welterweight world titleholder Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Championship’s debut on Amazon Prime Video, Roberto Soldic responded and accepted the challenge from ‘The Bandit’ on his Instagram story.

"Kadestam, you called me out, I accept your fight. Let's see you very soon."

There has been no confirmation as to whether or not Soldic and Kadestam will in fact meet inside the circle. Upon the announcement of his signing, Soldic indicated that his promotional debut could come against ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez.

Again, no official word has been made, but with the promotion rumored to be headed to Croatia before the end of 2022, we could soon find out who will welcome ‘Robocop’ to the promotion.

