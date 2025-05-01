Zebaztian Kadestam says he's leveled up by miles since knocking out Roberto Soldic: "I'm a better fighter today"

Swedish MMA savage Zebaztian Kadestam declared that he is a much more refined, well-rounded fighter than the last time he stepped inside the ring when he knocked out Roberto Soldic two years ago.

Ad

Kadestam revealed this with veteran journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, ahead of his highly anticipated return to action on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31:

"I've been trying to work on everything and I believe I'm a better fighter today. Much better than the last time. So, we'll see. We'll see. We'll see."

Check out Zebaztian Kadestam's interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

'The Bandit' is scheduled to face Isi Fitikefu inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

That evening, he looks to extend his current win streak to four and potentially earn another shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world title he once held.

Additionally, Kadestam wants to snap the two-fight win streak that 'Doxz' currently has and include him in his victim list in ONE Championship.

Zebaztian Kadestam happy with the current state of his life and the help that his fiance provides

The 34-year-old athlete who proudly represents the Legacy Team and Pancrase Gym Sweden is pleased with what he has right now, both professionally and personally.

Ad

Zebaztian Kadestam is happy to have everything he needs, plus the help that his fiancée gives him that keeps him on track and in check, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I'm just happy here. You know, I got my girl, I got my dogs, and yeah, happy. I feel that helps me a lot with going into the martial arts aspect as well. Yeah, she helps me stay grounded."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.