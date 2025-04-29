“She helps me stay grounded” - Zebaztian Kadestam thanks fiance for giving him some much-needed inspiration and motivation

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is much happier these days.

'The Bandit', after all, has found some inspiration and motivation in his personal life, which he believes made him into an even better fighter.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam talked about the satisfaction and contentment he feels thanks to his doting fiance:

“I’m just happy here. You know, I got my girl, I got my dogs, and yeah, happy. I feel that helps me a lot with going into the martial arts aspect as well. Yeah, she helps me stay grounded.”

Zebaztian Kadestam has always been an overzealous competitor, and his newfound inspiration should make him an even more dangerous foe for anyone.

The Swedish knockout machine will do what he does best this coming Friday in a three-round welterweight MMA showdown with Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Kadestam, who has sights on reclaiming his lost throne, knows just how important this possible world title eliminator is in his bid to set a date with welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

Feeling the unconditional love of his significant other will only fuel 'The Bandit' more in his explosive return at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zebaztian Kadestam revving up the engine for ONE Fight Night 31

It's all systems go for Zebaztian Kadestam, who's been sharpening his ferocious fists behind closed doors.

This Friday, the 34-year-old hell-raiser is eager to unleash his pent-up aggression on Isi Fitikefu and prove he's still one of the most dangerous 185-pound fighters on the planet.

"Fight week, excited to be back,🔥🔥" he wrote on Instagram.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

