Zebaztian Kadestam treats Roberto Soldic as “a puzzle I’ve got to solve”

Zebaztian Kadestam is ready to solve the puzzle that is Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic.

On Friday night, the sold-out 1stBank Center will play host to one of the biggest welterweight matches in ONE Championship history as former ONE world champion Zebaztian Kadestam goes toe-to-toe with former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldic.

Fireworks will be on display as two of the best knockout arts in combat sports collide inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Riding the momentum of back-to-back first-round knockouts in his last two outings, Swedish standout Zebaztian Kadestam will look to solve the puzzle that Roberto Soldic is set to bring in his sophomore appearance with the promotion.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam spoke about Friday night’s high-stakes welterweight clash, saying:

"I think he’s a really good fighter, a good striker, he hits hard, and he takes one to give two, so this is a tough fight for sure. But I believe he’s a puzzle I’ve got to solve, but I’ve got far more puzzles for him to solve.”

Boasting a 100% finish rate inside the Circle, Zebaztian Kadestam will look to score the biggest win of his career. A win that will undoubtedly move him back into welterweight world title contention. Standing in his way will be one of MMA’s most prolific knockout artists in Roberto Soldic.

With 20 career wins, Soldic carries an incredible 17 victories by way of knockout. Those wins helped carry ‘Robocop’ to not one, but two championships under the KSW banner. Ready for a step up in competition, Soldic signed with ONE Championship in the summer of 2022 and will look to secure his first win inside the Circle this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

