Zhang Mingyang called out former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka after his victory at UFC Kansas City. The Chinese fighter competed in the co-main event against veteran Anthony Smith.

As the fight began, 'Mountain Tiger' went on the offensive, delivering a mix of strikes that Smith struggled to counter. At 4:03 of the first round, the referee stopped the fight, declaring Mingyang the winner by TKO.

Shortly after, during a backstage interview with FULL SEND MMA, the Chinese fighter expressed his thoughts on the next challenge he wants in the division, saying:

"Next fight, I want Jiri Prochazka. I watched your fight in Singapore, and you won your battle in that fight. I like your style. I respect your warrior spirit. Now, although you are not champion anymore but I would like to fight you, to test myself"

Check out Zhang Mingyang's comments below:

Prochazka is currently on a fluctuating run of form, with a record of 2-2 in his last four matches. Most recently, the Czech fighter defeated Jamahal Hill via TKO at UFC 311 in Jan 2025. Following that, he is yet to be linked with an opponent for his next fight.

Zhang Mingyang finished his last 12 opponents in the first round

Zhang Mingyang began his professional MMA career in 2014. Although he had a challenging start, the Chinese fighter's recent win streak is impressive.

Currently, 'Mountain Tiger' has finished his last 12 opponents in the very first round of their bouts. Out of these victories, only one came by submission, while the rest were knockouts and TKOs.

Mingyang's dominating performance continued in the UFC. Since making his debut in February 2024, he has fought three times. Notably, in all three fights, the Chinese fighter secured victory through his striking prowess, knocking out all of his opponents.

