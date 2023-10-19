Zhang Peimian looks back at humble beginnings in quest for success: “I was born in a peasant family”

Chinese spitfire and former ONE world title challenger ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian can’t wait to return to action and resume his quest for ONE Championship gold.

If he’s able to defeat his next foe and send a message to the rest of the division, there is no doubt Peimian will be able to secure another crack at the throne in short order.

The 20-year-old Muay Thai and kickboxing phenom out of Shengli Fight Club in China is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship today, and he will get the chance to prove he belongs among the cream of the crop in the sport in his next fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview ahead of his next outing, Peimian chose to look back at his humble beginnings. ‘Fighting Rooster’ grew up in poverty in rural China, where he first discovered his love for martial arts.

Putting things in perspective, Peimian is grateful for the path he now traverses, as he chases glory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Peimian described his upbringing. The Chinese firecracker said:

“I was born in a peasant family in a small village in Hepu, Guangxi, but I have a lovely family. I look back on my childhood fondly because my family gave me lots of love.”

“We need to know how to be grateful for what we have. I think people who don’t know how to be grateful can’t go far.”

Peimian will take one more step toward a world championship if he gets past his next opponent.

20-year-old ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian is set to face Portuguese star Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.