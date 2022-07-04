"I will adjust" - Zhang Peimian discusses game plan for Aslanbek Zikreev fight

Zhang Peimian is looking to earn another impressive victory in the circle at ONE 159: De Ridder vs Bigdash. The Chinese-born kickboxer was victorious in his promotional debut, displaying incredible striking speed against Josh Tonna earlier this year.

On July 22, Zhang will be looking to put on a showcase of his skills against Russia's Aslanbek Zikreev. Speaking to ONE Championship, Zhang Peimian offered a breakdown of how he sees the upcoming fight playing out.

“The game plan is still based on my usual fighting style. I am ready to perform at any time, and I will adjust my tactics quickly in the circle. I will give an impressive performance and challenge for the world championship.”

This Chinese striker may well be the future of kickboxing. His speed sticks out the most to the sport's fans as he throws combination flurries at an incredible clip. In addition to his striking speed, he is able to game-plan his fights with intelligent tactics. ONE Championship gold might just be in his future.

Zhang’s next bout will be against Aslanbek Zikreev, the No.2-ranked strawweight Muay Thai fighter in ONE. It will undoubtedly be a major challenge for the 'Fighting Rooster'. However, Zhang explained that he is constantly improving at a fast rate in training:

“After the last match [against Tonna], I still focused on basic training like before. The solid basic skills are of great help to my striking style. My physical fitness, heavy hitting, and body conditioning have all improved.”

Zhang Peimian made an impressive debut

The 18-year-old was relatively unknown in the kickboxing world when he made his debut. However, after his first ONE Championship fight, every striking fan on the planet jumped on the hype train of Zhang Peimian.

With his incredible speed and striking flurries, Zhang earned a second-round TKO stoppage over Australia's Josh Tonna. He attacked the body and head to earn multiple knockdowns en route to a TKO victory.

Regarding the win, Zhang spoke to Min.news and explained:

"Four knockouts in two rounds have proved my strength, because I am only 18 years old and growing every day."

After impressing fans on his debut, a win at ONE 159 will be vital for the rising kickboxing star. He is continuously improving and looking to earn a world title in his future. Zhang Peimian knows how important his fight against Zikreev is on July 22.

