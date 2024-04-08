Zhang Peimian targets June return after ONE Friday Fights 58 triumph: "Don't want to wait too long"

Zhang Peimian is fired up to make a quick turnaround on the global stage of ONE Championship after returning to winning ways this past weekend.

The 20-year-old saw off Malaysian-Thai fighter Aliff Sor Dechapan in their three-round strawweight kickboxing tilt at ONE Friday Fights 58, and now, he's craving to taste another similar night out after due rest.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Zhang Peimian provided an ideal timeline for when he wants to compete next. The Shengli Fight Club star noted:

"I don't want to rush myself. But I also don't want to wait too long. As a young fighter, I need to constantly improve my game. But June or July, I think will be a good time for me to step inside the ring again."

'Fighting Rooster' headed into his clash against Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 58 with two defeats in his past three outings.

As such, he knew there was no room for complacency when he stepped inside the ring alongside the Malaysian-Thai athlete inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Chinese megastar had to overcome Aliff's lanky limbs in the opening round. But once he had that figured out, it was all his game as the match wore on.

He had the Sor Dechapan representative where he wanted him to be and blasted him with one weapon after another to grab a deserving unanimous decision win in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zhang Peimian might have done enough to earn a shot at gold

In the lead-up to ONE Friday Fights 58, ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella was forced to vacate his prestigious belt after failing to meet his end on the scale.

Per Sportskeeda MMA's Nic Atkin, the Canadian-Italian went to the hospital and elected not to compete just a day out.

That unfortunate plot, however, could play into Zhang's favor as he has long wanted another shot at gold after missing out on the opportunity against Di Bella at ONE 162 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October 2022.

If anything, his lopsided win over Aliff last week showed why he's still one of the best strikers in the world.

With the gold now up for grabs, it makes complete sense for Zhang Peimian, 4-2 in the division, to gain a five-round scrap against anyone from the division.

Better yet, a world title matchup against strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who was slated to face Di Bella for the kickboxing crown at ONE Friday Fights 58.

