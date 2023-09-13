FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Di Bella’s clinical world title win against Zhang Peimian in ONE debut

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend his belt against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The Italian-Canadian world champion will be facing a man largely considered one of the most exciting and durable fighters in the promotion.

Ahead of his bout with Williams at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Di Bella was featured in a throwback fight video by ONE Championship on YouTube. It was when he won the world title against Zhang Peimianat ONE 162 last year. It was quite remarkable as the bout was also Jonathan Di Bella's promotional debut.

Here's the video:

"Before ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella makes his first World Title defense against Aussie-Thai striking sensation Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, relive his crowning moment against Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian in 2022!"

In a hotly-contested fight that lasted all five rounds, the ONE newcomer Di Bella outfought and outlasted his Chinese foe via a unanimous decision to become the new world champion.

Rounds 1 through 3 looked quite slit down the middle as the two went after each other with the hopes of not seeing the final bell. Every strike was answered with a counter just as violently. As the rounds progressed, however, Di Bella was finding more success with his hands while Zhang's kicks were causing problems..

Come the fourth round, the bout was still up for grabs as both fighters refused to have their momentums broken. Then, out of nowhere, Di Bella upped the ante with his punch-kick combinations and absolutely stole the round right before the bell.

Come the fifth round, it was clear that the battle boiled down between Zhang's kicks and Di Bella's punches. In the final minute of the round, Jonathan Di Bella dropped Zhang with a crushing head kick after a lead right hook. The Chinese striker beat the 10-count and finished the bout swinging for the fences while Di Bella fired back with his own strikes.

After a close bout, Di Bella's knockdown ultimately earned him the victory.

Catch the world champion defend his belt at ONE Fight Night 15 which will air live and free in US primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.