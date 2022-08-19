"Well, that reign didn’t last long…" - Fans react to the addition of Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili title fight to UFC 281

Zhang Weili and Carla Esparza will clash for the world strawweight championship at UFC 281, as per the reigning champion. Carla Esparza took to her Twitter account to share a photo of her clash with the former champion/ No.2-ranked contender in the fourth quarter of the calendar year.

In the tweet she shared for this fight's reveal, Esparza said:

"It’s official!! UFC 281 Madison Square Garden on November 12th!"

Fans responded in droves and created a Twitter thread after 'The Cookie Monster' posted the news of this title bout. While there were some #AndStill posts, it seemed like the bulk of the commentary centered around a new champion being established at strawweight.

Some theorized that Esparza's reign would be coming to an end against Zhang Weili. Twitter user @j5_alive who said:

"Well, that reign didn’t last long…"

Some even went as far as to posit that the champion should forfeit the strap outright, like Twitter user @ChrisPerdue420:

"You should just give her the belt because she about to KO you. Save yourself a beat down and prolong your career. I mean it's solid career advice tbh."

Many saw Zhang Weili en route to becoming a two-time champion. Twitter user @chickenLegMac said:

"Weili gonna get her belt back finally."

Some are already looking towards another three-peat fight at 115 pounds, like Twitter user @Stplesss:

"Well it looks like we’re getting Weill Vs Rose 3"

Esparza cemented herself as a world champion at 115lbs after becoming the inaugural champion in December 2014. Curiously enough, 'The Cookie Monster' defeated the same opponent to become UFC strawweight world champion on both occasions.

Esparza began her second title reign by besting Rose Namajunas via split decision at UFC 274 in May.

Zhang Weili's path to become two time champion

Zhang Weili previously captured gold from Jessica Andrade via a sub-one minute TKO at UFC on ESPN+ 15 in August 2019. She would then defend her world title in one of the all-time greatest mixed martial arts contests ever. Weili bested Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 248 in March 2020 by way of a split decision in what was a truly iconic fight.

Weili would go on to lose her strap to Rose Namajunas and would also fall short against 'Thug Rose' in the rematch at UFC 268 but lost via split decision at UFC 268 last November.

Weili's latest victory returned her to the win column when she finished Joanna Jędrzejczyk with a spinning backfist in the second round of their rematch at UFC 275 in June.

