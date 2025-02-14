Zhang Weili reacts to post highlighting a potential flyweight championship matchup against Valentina Shevchenko

Zhang Weili defended her strawweight championship at UFC 312 against Tatiana Suarez via unanimous decision to continue her reign. Recently, Weili reacted to an online post showcasing a potential fight between her and Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title.

After coming out victorious at UFC 312, MMA fans and experts called for a shot for another title in her favor. Weili has also expressed her intentions to challenge Shevchenko and seek a double champion status. As of now, Amanda Nunes is the only female fighter to have held two UFC titles simultaneously.

Full Violence took to their Instagram account and posted a poster of Weili and Shevchenko teasing a potential flyweight bout between the pair.

'Magnum' reacted to the post in the comments section by posting a few emojis.

Screenshot courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram

Both fighters have dominated their respective weight classes in the promotion. Weili is ranked as the No. 2 women's pound-for-pound fighter in the company, whereas, Shevchenko holds the top spot in the rankings.

Daniel Cormier praised Zhang Weili after her dominant win at UFC 312

Zhang Weili entered UFC 312 as an underdog against Tatiana Suarez. Aside from the first round of the bout, Weili outclassed Suarez and earned a dominant victory.

Former UFC double-champ Daniel Cormier heaped praise on the reigning strawweight champion for her performance. Taking to his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"In the co-main event, Zhang Weili again proves why she is the best. I mean, she dominated Tatiana Suarez. She went into that fight as a +240 underdog. I don’t know how anyone bets against this woman, when what she has put on paper in terms of her resume, the people she has beaten, and the way she has beaten them."

Cormier continued:

"I don’t know how you can make Zhang Weili that big of an underdog based on the fact that you believe she will not be able to defend takedowns against Tatiana Suarez."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Zhang Weili below (5:26):

