Zhang Weili shares inspirational message as she reacts to post highlighting fighters who suffered their first-ever loss in 2025

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili reacted to a post highlighting fighters who lost their undefeated streak and suffered their first career losses in 2025. She shared an inspiring message for the athletes.

Weili delivered a dominant performance to defend her throne at UFC 312 this past Saturday, handing Tatiana Suarez the first loss of her career. The event took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, where Weili secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Full Violence shared a post highlighting that 10 fighters have lost their undefeated streaks so far in 2025. Notable names featured in the post included Umar Nurmagomedov, Shara Magomedov, Payton Talbott, and ‘Magnum’s' most recent opponent, Suarez.

The post caught the attention of the UFC strawweight champion, who took to the comments section to share words of motivation. Weili emphasized that setbacks are part of growth and that resilience is what makes the sport great. She wrote:

“Records will be broken. It's part of growing up. Everyone will grow unless you quit. This is the charm of competitive sports.”

Check out the screenshot of Zhang Weili’s comment below:

Screenshot of Zhang Weili’s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Zhang Weili recounts heartfelt moment hugging Tatiana Suarez at a restaurant after UFC 312 victory

Zhang Weili was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where she shared an interesting encounter after her victory over Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312. Weili revealed that she ran into Suarez at a restaurant, where the American fighter was with her family. Initially hesitant to approach, she eventually gathered the courage to meet Suarez and even gave her a hug. The strawweight champion said:

"After the fight, I went to a restaurant and I actually ran into Tatiana and her entire family in the same restaurant. I really wanted to go up to her and give her a hug, but I was a little bit hesitant because I didn't know how to approach that situation."

She continued:

“Eventually, I got some of my courage and walked up to her to give her a hug. She was very sweet. We are opponents in the octagon, but doesn't mean anything. We can still become friends outside the cage."

Check out Zhang Weili’s comments below:

