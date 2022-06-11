"It's just like two old friends" - Zhang Weili shares what Joanna Jedrzejczyk told her during face-offs

Zhang Weili recently revealed what she and Joanna Jedrzejczyk said to each other during their face-off ahead of UFC 275.

Weili and Jedrzejczyk are set to engage in a rematch this weekend in Singapore. They previously fought at UFC 248 with the Chinese star emerging victorious in a back-and-forth battle. The fight is considered the greatest in the history of women's MMA. In a UFC 275 Embedded video, 'Magnum' shared the verbal exchange between them ahead of their second fight:

"At today's face-off, Joanna was so sweet. And she is interesting. When I saw her I was like, 'Wow! Gorgeous.' And I said to her, 'You're so beautiful.' Then she said, 'You Too.' It was so beautiful. It's just like two old friends finally seeing each other again."

Watch Zhang Weili talk about her face-off with Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

Weili and Jedrzejczyk were not so cordial during the build-up to their first fight. However, after sharing the octagon for 25 minutes and engaging in a momentous battle, they have grown on each other on a personal level.

Both fighters left a piece of themselves in that first fight at UFC 248. 'Magnum' was the women's strawweight champion at the time. She successfully defended the belt against Jedrzejczyk, who is a former champion of the division.

However, Weili lost her next two fights against Rose Namajunas. As for the Pole, she hasn't fought once since her battle with 'Magnum'.

The winner of Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 is expected to take on Carla Esparza next

Carla Esparza became the UFC women's strawweight champion when she defeated Rose Namajunas for a second time at UFC 274. Given Namajunas' lacklustre performance, she is not in contention for a rematch next.

Hence, the winner of the upcoming fight between Weili and Jedrzejczyk looks set to be next in line to challenge 'Cookie Monster' for the title. Both former champions will be looking to reclaim the belt that was once theirs.

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are both considered two of the greatest fighters in the history of the strawweight division.

Apart from this blockbuster rematch, two title fights are set to go down at the UFC 275 pay-per-view in Singapore.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far