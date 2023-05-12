Mark Zuckerberg's recent fascination with Brazilian jiu-jitsu has made headlines across the world of combat sports. The Facebook CEO became interested in martial arts during the COVID-19 pandemic and has recently taken to competing in BJJ tournaments.

Zuckerberg won medals in both the Gi and No-Gi disciplines of the sport, and took to Instagram to share his joy. Famous YouTuber PewDiePie commented on the post and trolled the Facebook CEO. He used the term 'zucked', which stems from Facebook's policy of banning people for posting something against the company's guidelines.

Mark Zuckerberg's original post read:

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me."

PewDiePie commented:

"Damn, imagine getting zuck'ed by the zuck"

See the comment below:

Screenshot of PewDiePie's comment on Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram post [Image courtesy: @zuck on Instagram]

Zuckerberg's growing love for the sport is well-known, and he has trained with several elite combat sports athletes including Alexander Volkanovski and Mikey Musumeci.

The Facebook CEO has also attended a UFC event in the past, making an appearance at the Apex Center to watch UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan. Rumors that he hired out the entire arena were raised in the build-up to the event, but those were quickly dismissed by UFC president Dana White.

Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg doing BJJ

Joe Rogan, a black belt in BJJ under both Eddie Bravo and Jean Jacques Machado, recently shared his opinion on Mark Zuckerberg picking up 'the gentle art'.

Zuckerberg recently competed in the Masters White Belt Lightweight division at a local BJJ tournament, winning medals in both Gi and No-Gi.

Rogan praised the Facebook CEO for his willingness to try something new and said:

"Zuckerberg is a f*cking savage. He’s been training jiu-jitsu. This is what he did, he had a Covid mask, and he put a hat on, and he hid, and used an alias."

Rogan added:

"He doesn’t have to do anything, he’s one of the richest people on Earth, and he just takes a chance and tries to get good at this thing. Then he goes and competes in this thing, we should all celebrate that. That’s amazing."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes