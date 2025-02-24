Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria a 50-50 fight, predicts featherweight contender during eye-opening exposition: "Hits like a truck"

Rumors of a super-fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria have been doing the rounds on the internet. This has led to several MMA personalities weighing in on the potential matchup.

This includes the rising UFC featherweight Jose Delgado. The 26-year-old recently did an interview with Mike Owens for Inside Fighting where he spoke about the matchup.

According to Delgado, Topuria and Makhachev are quite evenly matched as they both possess a wide variety of skills inside the octagon.

"[Ilia's] got a chance. He's got a real chance. He's as mechanically good of a fighter as I've ever seen. So, is Islam Makhachev. That's what makes that fight so exciting. I understnad [Topuria's] ambition. I respect his ambition on that front. He hits like a truck and he finds that shot, man. His boxing is beautiful, his understanding of MMA distance and striking is beautiful. So does Makhachev. Makhachev has really good kicks. Makhachev's striking is... historically been very underrated. It's a pick'em. I really don't know."

Check out Jose Delgado's comments below (13:20):

Islam Makhachev's coach speaks about the possibility of the Dagestani fighting Ilia Topuria

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Ilia Topuria would be vacating the featherweight throne and moving up to lightweight. This has caused a demand among fans to watch him lock horns against division's champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez recently did an interview with Submission Radio. During his interaction, Mendez opined on whether Makhachev would be willing to share the octagon with 'El Matador'.

"If that's who [Topuria] they offer, that's who has been worked out... for Islam, that's what we're gonna do. That's just the way he is. He is a true warrior. We are champion, we are number one for a reason. We are not supposed to reject any person they throw in front of you."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (13:22):

