Next UFC event: Is there an event this Saturday (22nd April, 2023)?

UFC Fight Night 222 takes place on Saturday, April 22, at the UFC Apex arena in Enterprise Nevada. It's a surprise that there isn't more hype behind this fight card as the main event features a heavyweight banger between the No.3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich and the No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

Veteran middleweight Brad Tavares will take on Bruno Silva in the co-main event, while Bobby Green will face off against Jared Gordon in the third fight of the pay-per-view card.

UFC @ufc



[ Taking the spotlight this Saturday #UFCVegas71 | Saturday | Main Card 7pmET on ESPN+ ] Taking the spotlight this Saturday 🔦[ #UFCVegas71 | Saturday | Main Card 7pmET on ESPN+ ] https://t.co/bVyPs1l9wW

The main event is an important fight as it has the potential to decide the next contender for the heavyweight title. The winner of this bout may most probably face the winner of Jones vs. Miocic, i.e., assuming Jon Jones doesn't retire should he beat Stipe Miocic.

Sergei Pavlovich has been making waves in the heavyweight division, with a 100% finishing rate in the UFC. Apart from his debut where he lost via first-round KO to Allistaire Overeem at UFC Fight Night 141, Pavlovich has beaten every single opponent he's faced in the promotion. The Russian mixed martial arts finished all of his opponents in the first round.

Pavlovich has a promotional record of 5-1, and an overall MMA record of 17-1.

Curtis Blaydes has been a top heavyweight contender for a while now, having wins over names like Alexander Volkov, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Chris Daukas and Tom Aspinall. His career losses have come at the hands of Francis Ngannou twice, and once at the hands of Derrick Lewis. 'Razor' has a promotional record of 12-3 (1 NC) and an overall MMA record of 17-3 (1 NC).

UFC Fight Night 222: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes: Which heavyweight will reign supreme?

It's a surprise that the main event of UFC Fight Night 222 isn't getting more coverage than it currently is. One can assume that, with the recent series of high-profile fights - fight nights and pay-per-views - one can be forgiven for forgetting what an incredible fight card this Saturday's event has the potential to be.

The No.3 and No.4-ranked heavyweights will duke it out for a spot in the title conversation. Both fighters have impressive resumes with finishes over top opponents in the 'baddest' division on the planet.

Sergei Pavlovich has some of the best boxing in the UFC, with finishes over names like Shamil Abdurakhimov, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa in his last three fights - all in the first round. Pavlovich also has an extensive background in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Curtis Blaydes is a high-level wrestler with incredible knockout power. Blaydes, however, has been caught by fighters with effective striking, losing via KO in all three of his losses.

If Blaydes has to win this fight, he will have to use his wrestling to either take Pavlovich to the ground, or create opportunities for throwing combinations. Pavlovich's key to victory is straightforward: avoid getting taken down or hit by 'Razor' and use effective combinations to dispatch the No.4-ranked heavyweight.

Poll : 0 votes