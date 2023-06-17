NHL’s loss is UFC’s gain: Dana White slams hockey league for rejecting the Nelk Boys

Dana White has defended YouTube pranksters the Nelk Boys after they revealed that the National Hockey League (NHL) refused to work with them.

The Nelk Boys are some of the biggest stars on social media, currently boasting over four million followers on their TikTok account as well as an impressive eight million YouTube subscribers.

The group also run a successful podcast Full Send, where UFC president Dana White has featured on multiple occasions. White even collaborated with the Full Send brand to create UFC merch earlier this year.

The Nelk Boys haven't hit it off with every major sports organization, though. In a video uploaded to TikTok, they explained to Dana White that the NHL had reportedly told them they didn't want anything to do with the YouTube personalities:

"The NHL told us if Nelk Boys is involved, we don't want anything to do with it." [H/t Mirror]

The 52-year-old White then hit back in defense of the group without hesitation. White blamed the older generation in the organization for not understanding what is better for younger audiences. He said:

"F*** 'em. They're all old dumb f****** people that have no idea what's going on. They have no idea where this younger generation is, how you reach them, any of that s***."

Nelk Boys reveal crazy gambling story involving Dana White

Dana White is notorious for his gambling habits and has even been temporarily banned from a host of Las Vegas casinos due to his success.

Now fans have been given an even deeper glimpse into White's obsession by Nelk Boys member Kyle Forgeard. In a video uploaded to the Full Send Clips YouTube channel, Forgeard reflected on his own gambling experience with the UFC president where he stated White refused to let him leave the table on a loss.

He explained:

"When you with Dana, he just won't let you lose... I got $50,000. I was playing you know, up and down... and then eventually I lost it. Dana buys in, plays, plays, plays, goes up, hands me $30,000 in chips. Just slides it over then says, 'Alright, make a comeback.'"

Forgeard even added that this wasn't a one-time experience. They were back at the casino with Dana White the very next night and he did the exact same thing:

"Next night, same thing. Went down, he slides me chips and then I made a comeback and then I ended up winning $40,000."

Catch the video here:

