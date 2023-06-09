Nieky Holzken reveals intriguing reason why he chose to become a professional kickboxer

Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken is a man of few words, but everything he says is worth listening to. ‘The Natural’ returns to action on June 9 to fight in a high-stakes battle against fellow lightweight kickboxing contender Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

It will be a little over two years since Holzken last fought in the ring, so he’s ultra excited to give fans the type of brawl they long for.

To promote his upcoming fight, the Dutchman connected with fans on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” to answer some of their questions.

One fan asked:

“Hey Nieky, huge fan! You’re a beast! What made you decide to take up kickboxing as a career? If you weren’t a kickboxer, what could you see yourself doing?”

Holzken candidly replied:

“Hey. thanks for the support. movies. I don’t now what I would do haha.

"Ask Me Anything" Nieky Holzken

There’s a reason why Nieky Holzken is one of the most revered and respected strikers in kickboxing. He holds multiple Glory Kickboxing world championships and has fought some of the toughest competitors in Europe.

Fortunately, the 39-year-old veteran brought his brawling ways with him to Asia, competing against the best of the best in ONE Championship. He has major wins against legendary strikers, including ‘The Gunslinger’ John Wayne Parr, Elliot Compton, Mustapha Haida, and Cosmo Alexandre.

Although Holzken has star quality written all over him, his journey to the top has been tough. He suffered a nasty second-round knockout against Sinsamut Klinmee in his last fight, which could have serious implications for his form this Friday in Bangkok at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Can Holzken keep up with Sadikovic, whose explosive fighting style has earned him multiple knockouts in his career? Or will his experience play a major factor in his success?

Find out on June 9, when Holzken vs. Sadikovic comes to full throttle live and free on Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes