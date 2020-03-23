Niko Price signs new UFC contract

Niko Price has officially signed a new contract with the UFC.

The Welterweight sensation will stick around for a few more fights in the promotion.

Niko Price

In a recent announcement on Twitter, UFC Welterweight Niko Price confirmed that he has signed a four-fight contract with the UFC and is currently waiting for the promotion to book him in a fight once the UFC picks up business as usual.

Niko Price confirms new UFC contract

Having made his UFC debut in 2016 at UFC 207, Niko Price has officially confirmed that he will be sticking around with Dana White's promotion for four more fights, as 'The Hybrid' has officially signed a new deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Price took to Twitter and revealed that his new contract will see him compete in the UFC Octagon for four more outings. This is what the UFC Welterweight wrote in one of his very recent tweets:

BREAKING NEWS!!! I forgot to mention I signed a new 4 fight contract 🙏🏼 I’m so blessed and thankful for the @ufc ! I’ll be sure to keep it entertaining for you guys! #ufc #newcontract #LetsGo #glorytogod — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 21, 2020

Throughout his four-year journey in the UFC so far, Price has shared the Octagon along with the likes of Alan Jouban, Geoff Neal, and James Vick, who was Price's last opponent and victory inside the cage way back in 2019 at UFC on ESPN+19.

What's next for Niko Price?

With the UFC currently canceling all their upcoming events, excluding UFC 249, it remains to be seen what Dana White and his team have in store for the rest of their roster. Price was originally scheduled to face Muslim Salikhov at UFC Fight Night 172 but the event was also called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.