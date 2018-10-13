×
NJPW/UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov gets an offer to join The Bullet Club

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
102   //    13 Oct 2018, 00:19 IST

Khabib gets an unlikely offer
Khabib gets an unlikely offer

What's the story?

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been given an offer to join the legendary faction Bullet Club by New Japan Pro Wrestling star and BC OG, Bad Luck Fale.

In case you didn't know...

On the 6th of October, 2018, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully marked his first title defense by defeating former champion Conor McGregor, in what was the Irishman's first fight back in the Octagon since 2016.

Being a former and first-ever two-division champion in UFC history, Conor McGregor suffered just his fourth defeat in his entire MMA career after tapping out in the fourth round to Nurmagomedov, in what was a one-sided fight, to say the least.

Following the conclusion of the title bout, Nurmagomedov caused an absolute melee when he jumped over the cage and attacked Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis and stirred a massive brawl between the two teams at the T-Mobile Arena.

The heart of the matter

In a recent Instagram post, Khabib Nurmagomedov threatened to quit the UFC, in a recent turn of shocking events and even claimed that the current UFC Lightweight Champion has apparently also been contacted by the WWE over a potential move to the company.

However, it now looks like the entire Professional Wrestling industry is somewhat rather keen on getting Khabib's services, as Bullet Club OG and co-founder, Bad Luck Fale stated on Twitter that he is indeed willing to bring in Nurmagomedov to the Bullet Club, asking The Eagle to report to The Underboss' office.

What's next?

As we know, The Bullet Club OGs are currently recruiting members from all around the globe and also recently added the services of Jay White, Robbie Eagles, Gedo, and Jado, who joined the group during this year's King of Pro Wrestling show.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov joining The BC seems like a very unlikely decision as the Dagestani is rather expected to stick with UFC.

