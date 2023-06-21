"No Gold, without earning it" - Aljamain Sterling vows to recreate 'Boston Tea Party' history by dumping Sean O'Malley on his head at UFC 292

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently took a shot at Sean O'Malley and used an interesting historical metaphor to drive home his jibe.

O'Malley is booked to challenge Sterling for bantamweight gold at UFC 292 at the TD Garden Arena in Boston on August 19. The highly anticipated bout will arguably be the most challenging test of 'Suga's career as he goes up against the first and only bantamweight champion to defend his 135-pound title thrice successfully.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley aren't on good terms either and have traded barbs on social media, going back and forth over the past few months. 'Funk Master' recently took to Twitter to post an interesting jibe at 'Suga'.

Referencing the Boston Tea Party of 1773, Sterling vowed to "dump" O'Malley on his head in a way that recreates the historical event and implied that the 28-year-old didn't deserve the title. He tweeted:

"Unfortunately, I can’t be a 'Suga' Sean fan on August 19. I’ll be recreating 1773 history, dumping Suga on his head for the Boston Tea Party of 2023. “Taxation, without representation” meets “No Gold, without earning it."

Sean O'Malley is coming off an extremely controversial split decision win over Petr Yan and has gone undefeated in his last five outings. Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling is on an incredible nine-fight win streak, and last defended his title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Michael Bisping on Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley title fight. While 'The Count' acknowledged that O'Malley hasn't competed under a spotlight as bright as this one, he could still get the job done.

'Funk Master' is undoubtedly one of the UFC's most decorated bantamweight champions ever and has the most consecutive wins in the history of the division with the most consecutive title defenses as well. A win over 'Suga' will give him the most total title defenses in divisional history.

Given the steep slope that Sean O'Malley has to climb at UFC 292 on August 19, Michael Bisping recently discussed the bantamweight banger in a YouTube video. He claimed that O'Malley could win if did one major thing:

"When you're talking about Aljamain Sterling, one of the things you've got to watch is the wrestling... Sean is much taller, he's much longer, and I'll just say he's technically a better striker... If O'Malley can keep the fight on the feet, then I fancy him to win... He has the anti-wrestling and he's got fantastic jiu-jitsu as well."

Watch the full episode below:

