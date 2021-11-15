"No one has such a gigantic winning streak like me" - Charles Oliveira feels he doesn't get enough respect despite being the UFC lightweight champion

Charles Oliveira is starting to get comfortable with the perceived lack of respect from the MMA community with regard to his standing in the UFC's lightweight division. Oliveira is the reigning lightweight champion and is currently on an incredible nine-fight win streak inside the octagon.

However, many believe he is the underdog heading into a much-anticipated title fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December. Oliveira is aware he doesn't get enough respect from the MMA community, but he claims he's gotten used to it by now.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, 'Do Bronx' said he isn't worried about his underdog status and is solely focused on beating the best fighters in the lightweight division.

"Someone else will show up when I win and be like, ‘Oh, you have to beat this one now, you have to beat that one. We’ll keep on fighting, keep on making history, staying focused and centered. Putting on great fights. I wanted to fight the best, and I’ve been doing that. No one has such a gigantic winning streak like me, nine in a row with only one decision — and you all saw it, you can’t debate it. Many people say I have to beat Dustin to prove I’m the champion. I am the champion. I won [the belt] earlier this year and I’ll defend my belt now,” Charles Oliveira said (translation courtesy - MMA Fighting).

Charles Oliveira plans to drag Dustin Poirier into deep waters at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira believes he has more tools to put Dustin Poirier away in their upcoming clash than the other way around. According to him, Poirier's takedown defense isn't the greatest in the division. Oliveira pointed out that Poirier has been taken down easily by strikers in the past, claiming if he gets 'The Diamond' down, there's no getting back up.

'Do Bronx' is also confident about his striking skills and is prepared to trade shots with Poirier in the center of the cage if the fight pans out that way.

"Strikers took him down way too easily, and you know what happens if I take him down. If he trades on the feet with me, you know I’m hitting hard, brother. It will be fire on the 11th. I have firepower in my hands, I have my jiu-jitsu. I respect him a lot, but I want to remain champion, I want to keep this belt here,” Charles Oliveira said.

