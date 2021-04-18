"Nobody saw that coming" - Robert Whittaker says he would fight Jake Paul for less than half a million

Robert Whittaker pretty much confirmed his UFC middleweight title rematch with his win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24. At the post-fight press conference, Whittaker was asked about his thoughts on the boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren which occurred at the same time.

The Reaper gave props to the former UFC fighter for doing his thing despite not not being known for his boxing.

Robert Whittaker went on to add that he would fight Jake Paul for less than half a million, which was a reference to Askren being paid a total of $500,000 for his pro-boxing debut.

Whittaker on Paul knocking out Askren: "I guess nobody saw that coming. Askren's not known for his boxing is he? But good on him."



Whittaker says that he'd fight Jake Paul for less than $500,000 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 18, 2021

At the Triller Fight Club event, Jake Paul got the job done with an easy win over Ben Askren, knocking out the latter inside the first round of their boxing showdown.

With the win, Paul remains undefeated in the sport and also sent out a message to UFC president Dana White, who bet $1 million against the YouTube sensation.

Robert Whittaker wants his title rematch later this year

At UFC Vegas 24, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum went the distance in a hard-hitting fight between the pair. Despite having his moments in the fight, Gastelum was put away by a classic Whittaker performance with The Reaper sealing his title rematch against Israel Adesanya.

Following his third straight victory in the middleweight division, Robert Whittaker called for a title rematch against The Last Stylebender. The former division champion believes it is finally time for him and Izzy to once again cross paths. The two had faced each other in 2019.

"The next fight for me is for the title. That's the fight I've earned."@RobWhittakerMMA has his sights set on a rematch with Israel Adesanya 🔊⬆️



Final #UFCVegas24 Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 18, 2021

Robert Whittaker is aiming to fight for the UFC middleweight title later in 2021. The former division champion has claimed that he wants to face Adesanya in either September or October and wants the rematch to take place in either New Zealand or Australia.

It is now up to the UFC to make an official decision regarding the next title fight that could be booked in the promotion's middleweight division.