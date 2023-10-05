"Nothing more than a sheep herder" - Colby Covington claims Islam Makhachev's manager does not want them to fight

UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently discussed a potential fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Colby Covington is set to challenge for the welterweight title at UFC 296 against Leon Edwards and Makhachev has expressed his interest in facing the winner of that fight.

Colby Covington said to Submission Radio in an interview that Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, does not want the two to face off.

“All these other guys, they all talk a big game but you know, they’re not walking the walk. So they can all talk the big bark but they’re not walking the talk. I’m setting up big business. Leon’s first and then, it needs to be American wrestling versus Dagestan wrestling. Everybody wants to see that fight. Makhachev is starting to run his mouth but we know guys that his manager Abdelaziz is not gonna let him get in my crosshairs. He can say whatever he wants to the media but he doesn’t really mean it.”

'Chaos' also spoke about Islam Makhachev exploiting his weight advantage by cutting heavy. He challenged the lightweight champ to move up.

“And Makhachev knows I’d smack the shit out of him. You know he wouldn’t be able to mess with raw American steel. He’s nothing more than a sheep herder. I think it’d be the biggest and the best spectacle the UFC could put on... The guy definitely walks around at more weight than I do. I’d like to see him come up and test himself. Him and the Dagestanis been talking the big game, him and Khabib for years they were gonna come up, test themselves… He wants to be number one pound-for-pound, this is how you prove that.”

Check out his full comments below [7:58]:

Islam Makhachev is backing Colby Covington so he can challenge him for the welterweight title

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title for a second time in a rematch against Charles Oliveira but has his sights set further and higher.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Makhachev spoke about challenging for a second belt against the welterweight champion. He also expressed his interest in fighting Colby Covington over Leon Edwards because the former is also keen on it.

"My dream fight is for the second belt. Edwards vs. Colby... I really believe I can beat. I've never heard Leon say he wants this fight. But Colby wants it. That's why I want Colby to win and we can meet one day. It would be a very good fight, he has good wrestling. It's going to be U.S. wrestling vs. Dagestan wrestling. He has good wrestling and good conditioning, but in my opinion, I stop his wrestling and land many good punches."

Check out his comments below [19:09]: