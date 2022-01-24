Elipitua Siregar absorbs painful lesson in loss with Senzo Ikeda in ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

Elipitua Siregar just absorbed his second professional career loss at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters against Senzo Ikeda. Looking back at the bout, 'The Magician' broke down his performance and sought to improve on his weaknesses.

Entering the match with Ikeda, Siregar held his ground by exchanging powerful blows and eluding his opponent's takedown attempts. Things were looking well for the 25-year-old fighter from Indonesia until he was tagged in the body with a powerful left hand in the third round.

Siregar admits that the loss still holds a sting but he will look to turn apples into oranges by seeing the silver lining.

"Obviously, it would have been better to win the fight but sometimes the most painful lessons are the most valuable. I will learn from this experience and become a better fighter because of it," said Siregar to Sportskeeda.

The match with Ikeda was Siregar's first fight since the pandemic started. The loss was the first time the Indonesian fighter had suffered a knockout in his career.

It is now back on the drawing board for Siregar and while waiting for his next match at ONE Championship. He will consult his stable at Bali MMA on how to make him a better fighter.

"I will review & analyze the footage with my coaches to identify areas I need to work on and make improvements. I have a great support system there with my coaches and teammates so I’m confident that I can make the necessary adjustments and have a better result next time."

Elipitua Siregar admits faltering in the third round of his recent ONE Championship bout

Elipitua Siregar opined that he felt that he could have finished Senzo Ikeda in the first two rounds.

Reflecting on the match, the Indonesian fighter admitted that he did not bring the same aggression in the third round.

"I definitely slowed down a bit in the 3rd round and wasn’t being aggressive like in the first 2 rounds." said Siregar. "I think maybe I should have pushed forward instead of moving away from him at the end."

Siregar's record fell to 4-2 after the loss to Ikeda. He has said he hopes to get back inside the ONE Championship Circle soon.

Edited by Josh Evanoff