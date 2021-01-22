Old school Conor McGregor becomes playable fighter in UFC 4 update today

To celebrate Conor McGregor's return to the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, the game developer EA Sports decided to add a new version of 'The Notorious One' to UFC 4.

McGregor's new version for the game has the same look and skillset as when he first beat Poirier back in UFC 178. The "Legacy" McGregor will be available at the game's featherweight division, the same weight class where he captured his first UFC championship.

From local lad to UFC superstar, the King is back 🔥



Celebrate Conor’s return the octagon with a new fighter model and more in #UFC4 🎮



McGregor's Legacy edition will feature the fighter with a 4.5 out of 5 overall rating, besides having one of the best scores in striking and health in the game.

Other items to be included in UFC 4 paying homage to McGregor's first fight in 2021 are items that the in-game created characters will be able to wear. Some models released by EA Sports include an orange shirt and green shorts with the text "The King is Back." Another outfit will have a famous quote by McGregor: "I'd Like to Apologize to Absolutely Nobody" - a shortened version of his post-fight bragging after winning his second UFC belt.

What else is included in this new UFC 4 edition?

The newest update to EA Sports' UFC 4 also brings Czech light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka. Making his UFC debut in 2020, Prochazka entered the fans' radar after knocking out former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir in a rather impressive fashion.

Prochazka will headline his first UFC event on February 27 when he takes UFC veteran Dominick Reyes at the UFC Fight Night event of that weekend.

To the fans of the UFC women's weight classes, players will now be able to compete with Jessica Andrade at both women's bantamweight and flyweight divisions.

Other fighters unlocked by this UFC 4 update are the two fictional heavyweights contenders Andre Bishop and Isaac Frost. The in-game characters were the leading contenders at the 'Fight Night Champion' mode and first appeared at the UFC 3 version of the game.

EA Sports also changed the game's technical aspects, such as updating some fighters' move-sets and correcting some gameplay features. The most noticeable difference in the gameplay comes with the possibility of throwing calf kicks.

Other significant updates include the stamina and submission system and allowing players to block animations. A venue select option was also added to the online 'Quick Fight' playing mode.

You can check all of the updates made to UFC 4 on the EA Sports website here.