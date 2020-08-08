Omari Akhmedov is the darkhorse of the UFC Middleweight Division (Opinion)

Omari Akhmedov will take on former UFC Middleweight Champion, Chris Weidman at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik. The bout will mark Akhmedov's 13th fight under UFC. He has won 8 times out of the 12 times he has stepped inside the octagon and holds a draw over Marvin Vettori and a notable victory over Ian Heinisch. Omari Akhmedov will look to get the win to further cement his position in the Middleweight division. He is currently enjoying a five-fight win-streak with four straight wins in one of the most competitive divisions in the UFC.

Akhmedov did not have an impressive welterweight debut. However, he has shined after the weight jump. Akhmedov hails from Dagestan which has blessed UFC with countless gifted athletes including the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zabit Magomedsharipov. He is managed by Dominance MMA and was a freestyle wrestler growing up. Akhmedov also had accomplished careers in combat sambo and Russian hand-to-hand combat.

Omari Akhmedov is yet another gem from Dagestan in Russia

Omari Akhmedov compiled an impressive 12-1 record before being signed by UFC in 2013. In his debut fight, Akhmedov won a Fight of the Night performance award, winning the fight via first-round knockout. On the following night, he succumbed to rising prospect Gunnar Nelson. He lost the fight via submission in the first round.

Despite having a background in wrestling, Omari Akhmedov is an equally brilliant striker. He likes to engage, and never steps back from a dog fight. However, it's not surprising for him to change gear and try to dominate the opponent through his wrestling.

Omari Akhmedov has gone to five-straight decisions. In four of those fights, he landed between 51 and 55 significant strikes. If nothing else, he is consistent. #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/rjJK9hVZUx — Richard Mann (@RichardAMann) August 6, 2020

As seen in his fight with Marvin Vettori, Akhmedov made great use of kicks and punches. He remained on his feet and went in as a striker. Omari Akhmedov is entertaining and has an incredible physique that complements his varied skill-set. He throws hard and likes to swing while approaching his opponent and has solid knockout power, and a granite chin.

It will be a tough test for Chris Weidman. He has only won once in his last five fights inside the octagon, losing all of them via KO/TKO. However, Weidman is still a test for many UFC fighters looking to jump ranks in hopes of getting a shot at the championship belt.

Omari Akhmedov is tough and certainly the dark horse of the division. He has improved at an exponential rate in his last few fights and will look to upset Chris Weidman to further cement his position in the Middleweight division.