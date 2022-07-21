ONE 159 predictions: Who could get the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE 159 promises to be another exciting night of fights and another opportunity for athletes to showcase their talents, as well as maybe make a little extra money on the side.

Since the beginning of the year, ONE Championship has consistently awarded US$50,000 bonuses to fighters who have put forth exemplary performances in their fights. No matter where they may be on the card, every athlete has a chance at earning a bonus. Some fighters, like Anatoly Malykhin and Liam Harrison, have even won double the amount for a single performance.

On Friday, July 22, 22 fighters competing in 11 bouts at ONE 159 will all have the opportunity to claim the bonus for themselves. The generous prize will certainly motivate all the fighters, but here are three who could put on show-stealing performances on event night and wind up with a fat paycheck.

#3. ONE 159 lead card, lightweight MMA - Ariel Sexton over Marat Gafurov

A clash between constant submission threat Ariel Sexton and former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov has all the makings of an exciting lightweight showdown.

None of Sexton’s 13 wins have gone the distance, with 10 ending via a submission and three by TKO. He’s on a roll with two straight victories, with his latest conquest being a third-round submission over Singapore’s own Amir Khan in 2019.

Meanwhile, Gafurov has 12 submissions in 18 wins. Since moving to the lightweight division in 2018, he has challenged some big names in the division. ‘Cobra’ has not lost back-to-back fights in his career, so he will be motivated to bounce back from last year’s shock defeat to Ok Rae Yoon, who later won the ONE lightweight world title.

Their bout at ONE 159 could turn out to be a technical showcase on the ground considering their career resumes. A submission victory by Sexton over a high-caliber opponent in Gafurov will give him a high chance of winning the bonus.

Judging by the high-level grappling mastery Sexton possesses, he could very likely be going home US$50,000 richer.

#3. ONE 159 co-main event, atomweight Muay Thai - Janet Todd over Lara Fernandez

Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez will certainly bring their A-games when they take the circle in the co-main event of ONE 159. They’re not only going for the bonus, but also the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Todd is looking to make history by becoming the third person in ONE Championship to claim a world title in two sports. Stamp Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao both won the top prizes in their respective divisions in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

For her part, Lara Fernandez is hoping to make an immediate splash upon her arrival on the global stage by winning a world title in her first bout. It will be a fine addition to her trophy collection, which already has the WBC and ISKA world titles.

Any one of these women deserves a bonus if they beat the other. However, Todd’s hot streak suggests that she’s going to put yet another memorable performance that could end in a knockout.

Becoming a two-sport world champion is also no easy feat by any means, and if she puts together a game enough performance, Todd could pocket herself a hefty wad of cash by the night’s end.

#1. ONE 159 main event, middleweight MMA - Reinier de Ridder over Vitaly Bigdash

The best fights are usually produced by two fighters who are looking to back up all their brash talk with action.

Vitaly Bigdash is riding a three-bout win streak that had him calling out Reinier de Ridder for the ONE middleweight belt earlier this year. He has since claimed that he will be the one to end de Ridder’s reign and snap his win streak.

Reinier de Ridder himself has thrown shade at Bigdash prior, saying he needs to make weight first before talking trash. He also thinks that he will easily choke out the hulking Russian after he gasses out.

At ONE 159, only one of them will fulfill their promise when they face each other in the circle.

If de Ridder can submit the former world champion, he will retain his middleweight belt, establish total dominance over the division, and aim for a historic third world title at heavyweight. He could also be primed to win his second performance bonus this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far