“My freaking inspiration” - Angela Lee fired up for her own world title shot after Christian Lee’s win

ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee has perhaps the most dangerous family on the planet. Her father, Ken Lee, is her head coach. Her husband, Bruno Pucci, is a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and MMA fighter. Her younger sister, Victoria Lee, is an MMA prodigy.

As of this past weekend, Angela Lee's brother, 'The Warrior' Christian Lee, has become a two-time ONE lightweight world champion. He did so in dominant fashion by stopping his rival Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE 160.

Celebrating Christian Lee's win was his sister, fellow ONE world champion Angela Lee, in an Instagram post. The ONE atomweight queen expressed how her brother's victory inspired and motivated her to win her own upcoming battle for the strawweight belt.

"My freaking inspiration!!! @christianleemma you showed the whole world why you are the true CHAMP! What an incredible second round TKO! 👊🏼💥 So so proud of you bro!!! ❤️ Your performance last night motivates me that much more to get that second belt!! 🏆🏆 #ANDNEW x2 🙌🏼"

Christian and Angela Lee have perhaps the strongest bond between any two athletes. Not only are they lifelong training partners in the gym, they are, most importantly, siblings. A win for one is a win for both.

Angela Lee will complete trilogy with Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2

The biggest trilogy in ONE championship history is about to conclude. A third fight is now set between the two most dominant female world champions in ONE, atomweight queen Angela Lee and strawweight world champ Xiong Jing Nan. The two are set to clash for Xiong's crown at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

The Singaporean-American Lee is fresh off a dominant win at ONE X, where she pulled off a marvelous comeback win over rising star Stamp Fairtex via a second-round submission. It was Lee's first fight since announcing her pregnancy in late 2020.

'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan is on a dominant three-fight win streak since last facing Lee. Her most recent win was a five-round shutdown of submission specialist Ayaka Miura earlier this year.

The two world champions are currently 1-1 against each other and have produced two of the greatest rivalry fights in ONE Championship. Their epic battles have set a high standard in women's MMA and a third bout certainly won't disappoint.

